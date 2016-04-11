BRIEF-Ovid therapeutics inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 mln
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
April 11 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 320 million yuan ($49.51 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions and replenish capital
* Says shares resumed trading on April 11
* Alliance Healthcare Services - if deal's terminated under certain circumstances, co to pay Tahoe's unit expense reimbursement amount equal to $1.5 million