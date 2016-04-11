April 11 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 320 million yuan ($49.51 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions and replenish capital

* Says shares resumed trading on April 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q2wGiw; bit.ly/1NjCJj7

