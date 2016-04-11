BRIEF-Ovid therapeutics inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 mln
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
April 11 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($927.24 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qJkkHS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4708 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
* Alliance Healthcare Services - if deal's terminated under certain circumstances, co to pay Tahoe's unit expense reimbursement amount equal to $1.5 million