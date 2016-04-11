UPDATE 1-Activist Elliott says BHP should reconsider overhaul plan
* Australian government confirms 'national interest' test (Adds investor quotes, bullet points, share price)
April 11 Guangdong Shirongzhaoye Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy investment management firm for 322.3 million yuan ($49.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XqsYVY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4708 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Australian government confirms 'national interest' test (Adds investor quotes, bullet points, share price)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 South Africa's main opposition party has asked the Speaker of parliament to postpone a no-confidence motion against President Jacob Zuma until the Constitutional Court rules on whether the vote can be taken through a secret ballot.