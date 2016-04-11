Fitch: Portugal Makes Progress on Legacy Banking Problems

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Portugal's efforts to address the legacy problems in the country's banking sector continue to make gradual progress, Fitch Ratings says. The sale of Novo Banco would help clarify sovereign exposure to the sector if it is completed as planned, and follows the recapitalisation of Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD). But the outcome of current initiatives to address high non-performing loans remains unclear, and further