April 11 Laobaixing Pharmacy Chain Joint Stock Co

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($185.56 million) ultra-short commercial paper, up to 800 million yuan commercial paper

* Says cuts share issue size to 1.3 billion yuan from 2.0 billion yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SZi6go; bit.ly/1qiY5b0; bit.ly/1NknQwQ

($1 = 6.4669 Chinese yuan renminbi)