BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Jinyu Bio-Technology Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to resume review of its share private placement plan
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use