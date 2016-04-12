BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 4,294.0 percent y/y to about 900 million yuan ($139.38 million)
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use