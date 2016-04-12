BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, share trade to resume on April 13
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use