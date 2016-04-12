BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Chengdu Huasun Group Inc Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 380 million yuan ($58.84 million) from 430 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wp9H95
($1 = 6.4580 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use