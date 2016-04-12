BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on April 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qMKTfk
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use