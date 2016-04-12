BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd
* Says unit has removed Shen Yuhang from vice general manager post as the company is unable to contact him
* Says unit suspended from selling medicines after authority withdraws its quality certificate
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use