BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Co Ltd
* Says board approves its France unit Echosens' initial public offering in Hong Kong stock exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RR8Trn
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use