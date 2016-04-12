BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 779.0 million yuan ($120.52 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N6eKJg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use