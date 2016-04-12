Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 12 Time Out Group:
* Time Out acquires geo-mapping startup HallStreet
* Alfredo Ouro Villaraviz has been appointed Time Out's senior vice president of product
* Says Antonio Rodríguez De La Torre has been appointed director, technology - travel at Time Out
* Time Out Group says acquired Hallstreet a geo-mapping startup for an undisclosed sum Source text for Eikon:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order