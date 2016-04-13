BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Qinghai Gelatin Co Ltd
* Says company president Zhao Xia resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N80i3o
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work