April 13 Donlinks International Investment Co Ltd

* Says 2015 returns to black with net profit of 42.7 million yuan ($6.60 million) versus net loss of 471.4 million yuan year ago

* Says it expects Q1 to return to net profit of about 2.2 million yuan ($339,820.82) from net loss of 29.2 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q6tSRy; bit.ly/1VUleN9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)