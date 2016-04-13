UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp
* Says it plans to acquire 1.938 percent stake in Germany's Preh Holding GmbH for 20.0 million euros ($22.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22tSgUl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.