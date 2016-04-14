Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit down 36.2 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan ($246.66 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit at 100-120 million yuan versus 978.1 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VrjNXW; bit.ly/1Q8VW6N
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4866 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order