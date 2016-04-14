UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit up 29.8 percent y/y to 472.1 million yuan ($72.84 million)
* Says President Li Jianbo resigns due to personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q8YbHc; bit.ly/1SNGZZN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4814 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.