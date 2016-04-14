April 14 Elec-tech International Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($308.51 million) in private placement of shares to fund LED chips projects

* Says shares to resume trading on April 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YuWObU; bit.ly/1qTZWDZ

