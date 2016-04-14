Israel's Shufersal purchasing drugstore chain New-Pharm
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it agreed to buy local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores for 130 million shekels ($35.6 million) from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it agreed to buy local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores for 130 million shekels ($35.6 million) from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.
BEIJING, April 9 The head of China's insurance regulator is under investigation for suspected disciplinary violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Sunday, using phrasing that usually refers to graft.