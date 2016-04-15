BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
(Removes 'IFRS' from headline and note in table; forecast figures are based on Japanese standards) April 15 Toyo Securities Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 13.54 Operating 1.12 Recurring 1.83 Net 1.58 NOTE - Toyo Securities Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8614.T
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's central bank slashed interest rates to their lowest in over two years on Wednesday, stepping up monetary easing to rescue an economy afflicted by its worst recession in more than a century.