Apr 15 (Reuters) Daiwa House Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 29, 2016 ended Aug 31, 2015 to Aug 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 9.66 9.36 9.65 (+3.3 pct ) (+7.6 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) Net 3.18 3.15 3.19 (+1.0 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Div 4,501 yen 4,460 yen 4,510 yen