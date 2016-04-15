Apr 15 Daiwa House Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 29, 2016 ended Aug 31, 2015 to Aug 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 6.94 6.31 7.15 (+10.0 pct ) (+22.5 pct ) (+3.0 pct ) Net 3.38 2.97 3.16 (+13.8 pct ) (+16.7 pct ) (-6.6 pct ) Div 9,642 yen 8,473 yen 9,000 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3263.T