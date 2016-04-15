Apr 15 (Reuters) Daiwa House Residential Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Aug 31, 2017 Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 17.50 Net 6.03 Div 4,700 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8984.T