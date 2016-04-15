BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 China Life Insurance
* Says Q1 premium income at 201.6 billion yuan ($31.10 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VtJTK6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4819 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering