BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 746.5 percent y/y at 103.5 million yuan ($15.97 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1p3pnRF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4811 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering