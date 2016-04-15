BRIEF-Nevro says CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 mln
* Nevro Corp - CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oAdqXm) Further company coverage:
April 15 Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($154.32 million) commercial paper
* Says 2015 net profit up 13.4 percent y/y at 362.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sb7OYn; bit.ly/1QbGfM5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4799 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Nevro Corp - CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oAdqXm) Further company coverage:
* Glaukos Corporation acquires IOP Sensor System from Dose Medical