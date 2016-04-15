April 15 Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($154.32 million) commercial paper

* Says 2015 net profit up 13.4 percent y/y at 362.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sb7OYn; bit.ly/1QbGfM5

