BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Nanjing Chixia Development Co Ltd
* Says it wins bid for a site in Nanjing city for 2.1 billion yuan ($324.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Yx8KtT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4749 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering