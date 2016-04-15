BRIEF-Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
April 15 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 6.0 billion yuan ($926.66 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SPnznA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4749 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers