* Says it has entered into a framework agreement with state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Tangshan and Jidong Development Group Co Ltd in relation to the possible acquisition of not less than 51 percent equity interests in Jidong Development by the Company, and possible injection of cement and concrete businesses into Tangshan Jidong Cement Co Ltd by the Company and/or Jidong Development, together with the Possible Equity Restructuring

* Says shares have resumed trading on April 18

