European shares dip, mining stocks and financials weigh
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
April 18 Suzhou Thvow Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit wins coal to gas project with investment about 160 million yuan ($24.69 million)
* Says wins high pressure heater contract worth about 70 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YCcXMS; bit.ly/23GpWnG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4791 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
April 7 Australian shares struggled on Friday as investors took flight from global risk after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sharply escalating the U.S. role in Syria's years-long civil war.