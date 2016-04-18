April 18 Guangdong Chant Group Inc

* Says it plans to raise up to 620 million yuan ($95.70 million) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says shares have resumed trading on April 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r8BXkz; bit.ly/1VvNUgd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4786 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)