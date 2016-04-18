BRIEF-Biovica participates in a research project on a new cancer-drug
* BIOVICA PARTICIPATES IN A EUROPEAN RESEARCH PROJECT FOR DEVELOPING A NEW CANCER-DRUG
April 18 Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 800 million yuan ($123.49 million) bonds
* Says it and partner plan to set up medical industry buyout fund worth 2 billion yuan in Qianhai
* Says 2015 net profit up 11.22 percent y/y at 250.25 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SUgMc9; bit.ly/1NhLrDL; bit.ly/1WAcTi0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* BIOVICA PARTICIPATES IN A EUROPEAN RESEARCH PROJECT FOR DEVELOPING A NEW CANCER-DRUG
* Says it plans to transfer partial Takeda Development Center Japan business related to clinical trials, pharmacovigilance services for both development and marketed products which are operated by TDC Japan, to its wholly owned unit as succeeding company which is established on March 30
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment