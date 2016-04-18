European shares dip, mining stocks and financials weigh
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
April 18 Guosen Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 183.1 percent y/y at 13.9 billion yuan ($2.15 billion)
* Says 2016 Q1 net profit down 74.1 percent y/y at 842.8 million yuan
* Says it plans to boost investment unit's capital by 2.4 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WaSY91; bit.ly/1XDXWKa; bit.ly/1SoIW4T
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4782 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
April 7 Australian shares struggled on Friday as investors took flight from global risk after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sharply escalating the U.S. role in Syria's years-long civil war.