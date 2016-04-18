BRIEF-Biovica participates in a research project on a new cancer-drug
* BIOVICA PARTICIPATES IN A EUROPEAN RESEARCH PROJECT FOR DEVELOPING A NEW CANCER-DRUG
April 18 Chongqing Sansheng Building Materials Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement of intent to acquire Liaoyuan City Baikang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for up to 260 million yuan ($40.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Te5ouf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* BIOVICA PARTICIPATES IN A EUROPEAN RESEARCH PROJECT FOR DEVELOPING A NEW CANCER-DRUG
* Says it plans to transfer partial Takeda Development Center Japan business related to clinical trials, pharmacovigilance services for both development and marketed products which are operated by TDC Japan, to its wholly owned unit as succeeding company which is established on March 30
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment