April 18 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 44.3 million yuan in 2015 versus net loss of 220.8 million yuan ($34.08 million) year ago

* Says it plans to boost textile unit's capital by 145 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qAQtka; bit.ly/1VxpOCx

