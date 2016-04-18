April 18 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit down 27.2 percent y/y at 306.7 million yuan ($47.36 million)

* Says tio plans to issue up to 1.1 billion yuan asset-backed securities

* Says it plans to invest up to 600 million yuan in two financial firms in anhui province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SNxpG8; bit.ly/20Q44ks; bit.ly/1WaZKeM

