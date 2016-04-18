BRIEF-Anhui Huangshan Capsule to pay cash 1.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 18 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 66.7 percent y/y at 442.5 million yuan ($68.33 million)
($1 = 6.4760 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds comment from company, details)
ZURICH, April 7 Galenica Sante on Friday set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised 1.90 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.