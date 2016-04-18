BRIEF-Asix Electronics announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016
April 18 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 0.5 percent y/y at 774.2 million yuan ($119.54 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qT5sGD; bit.ly/1TeJHu4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4766 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
April 7 The Indian rupee hit a more than 1-1/2 year high on Friday after the central bank held its policy rate and expressed concerns about inflation, raising expectations it would no longer cut rates this year, while bonds fell and shares edged lower.