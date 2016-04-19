April 19 Time Publishing And Media Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 0.8 percent y/y at 393.0 million yuan ($60.76 million)

* Says it plans to set up unit in Anhui province with registered capital of at least 500 million yuan

* Says unit plans to relocate its factory with investment about 534.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YEHnOz; bit.ly/1SpIu33; bit.ly/26czUMa

