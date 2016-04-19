A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-North Korea on parade
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
April 19 Time Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 0.8 percent y/y at 393.0 million yuan ($60.76 million)
* Says it plans to set up unit in Anhui province with registered capital of at least 500 million yuan
* Says unit plans to relocate its factory with investment about 534.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YEHnOz; bit.ly/1SpIu33; bit.ly/26czUMa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BERLIN, April 15 German lighting company Osram is on the lookout for acquisitions worth up to 500 million euros ($530 million), although there are no specific plans for a deal as yet, its finance chief told a German newspaper.