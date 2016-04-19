April 19 Harbin Gong Da High-tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd

* Says it expects 2015 net loss to widen to 18.4 million yuan ($2.84 million), revised from net profit of about 4 million yuan previously

* Says it faces delisting warning due to another expected loss in 2015, shares to resume trading on April 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Vg4vVz; bit.ly/1SWU0R4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)