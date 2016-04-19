UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 Harbin Gong Da High-tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2015 net loss to widen to 18.4 million yuan ($2.84 million), revised from net profit of about 4 million yuan previously
* Says it faces delisting warning due to another expected loss in 2015, shares to resume trading on April 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Vg4vVz; bit.ly/1SWU0R4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.