UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 12.0 percent y/y at 4.9 billion yuan ($757.81 million)
* Says it plans to boost investment in hotel project by about 127.55 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NAXUgH; bit.ly/1YGEjS3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4660 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources