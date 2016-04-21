** British bookmaker Ladbrokes jumps c.5%, making it one of the top FTSE midcap gainers

** Posts 10.6% jump in Q1 revenue despite challenging Cheltenham results

** LAD results in stark contrast to rival William Hill , which warned on FY profit last month, citing Cheltenham festival losses and new rules that dented income from high-value online customers

** Although Ladbrokes mentions Cheltenham and regulatory woes, the impact of either of these doesn't appear to be a material drag, says UBS

** This suggests to us that a large part of William Hill's weak performance is in fact due to market share losses, brokerage adds

** Stock best performer on FTSE 350 Travel and Leisure Index , which is down 0.7%

** Ladbrokes vs peers YTD chart: tmsnrt.rs/1VHecfO

