BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown confirms Philip Johnson appointed as CFO from Friday
* Appointment of Philip Johnson as chief financial officer with effect from today
April 21 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says property unit buys 80 percent stake in property firm with 356.2 million yuan ($54.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SvcE4Z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Appointment of Philip Johnson as chief financial officer with effect from today
* Boston Properties Inc - CEO Owen D. Thomas's total compensation in 2016 was $10.00 million versus $8.8 million - sec filing
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: