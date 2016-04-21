Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 21 China Eastern Airlines
* Says controlling shareholder China Eastern Air Holding signs strategic agreement with Ctrip.com International
* Says trading of shares to resume on April 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T0XHVI
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing