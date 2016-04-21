April 21 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 130.5 million yuan ($20.14 million) to set up securities firm with partners

* Says shares to resume trading on April 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T0YHcm

