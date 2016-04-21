BRIEF-Monika Morawska resigns from post of CEO of Hyperion
* Monika Morawska resigns from post of CEO of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says Q1 net profit up 7.4 percent y/y at 262.5 million yuan ($40.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NCQj0U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4767 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Monika Morawska resigns from post of CEO of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing
* Clearline Capital Lp reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 28 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nKm4yC) Further company coverage: