April 21 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says changes bond issue plan, to issue up to 800 million yuan ($123.53 million) in private placement

* Says lans health industry buyout of size at least 1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sxz6xt; bit.ly/1U7c5kd

