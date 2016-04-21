BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land achieved contracted sales amounted to about RMB4.51 bln in March
* In March 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.51 billion Source (http://bit.ly/2oQ3FSN) Further company coverage:
April 21 Shengjing Bank Co Ltd
* Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook (Holding) has rediced its holdings in Shengjing Bank by 50 million shares at average HK$11.48 per share for HK$574 million ($73.99 million) - HKEx disclosure
Source text in English: bit.ly/1Vmmkm0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7577 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 7 Indian shares closed lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday held its policy rate and warned about higher inflation, while sentiment was further hurt by losses in Asian markets.
* Clearline Capital Lp reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 28 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nKm4yC) Further company coverage: